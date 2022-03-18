Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Apyx Medical stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,076. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Apyx Medical by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

APYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.