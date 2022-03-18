Caliber Wealth Management LLC Invests $722,000 in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

GTLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $7.00 on Friday, hitting $56.40. The company had a trading volume of 107,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89. Gitlab Inc has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gitlab Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Gitlab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.