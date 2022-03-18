Caliber Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,792,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,014,000 after buying an additional 245,338 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 11.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,464,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,814,000 after buying an additional 250,776 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,106,000 after buying an additional 162,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 698,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,983,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded up $4.29 on Friday, reaching $124.17. The stock had a trading volume of 96,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,363,583. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.91 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 1.89.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,946 shares of company stock worth $70,188,874. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Pivotal Research cut shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.62.

Roku Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.