Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,318 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.9% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $44,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 87.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $730.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,247. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $778.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $863.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $660.15 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

