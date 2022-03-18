Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
