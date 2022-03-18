Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 27,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 20.66 and a quick ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $293.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.50. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $15.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

