Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Receives $10.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Lucinda M. Baier sold 73,991 shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $500,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter worth $69,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 356.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. 1,567,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,611. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $643.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

