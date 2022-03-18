Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.08 EPS

Brokerages predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 19.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Falcon Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 31,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,082,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,016,000 after acquiring an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Falcon Minerals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 504,492 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLMN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 722,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.63. Falcon Minerals has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.