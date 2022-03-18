Zacks: Analysts Expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $536.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 151,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $21.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

