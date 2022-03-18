US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $32.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.11 billion to $33.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $34.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.66 billion to $34.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

USFD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

In other US Foods news, Director Robert M. Dutkowsky acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers bought 14,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 51,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,752. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,801,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in US Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,599,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,695,000 after buying an additional 62,325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,891. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.