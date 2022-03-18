$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $72,738.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mohammed Lawal purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,498 shares of company stock worth $218,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.21. 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $483.08 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

