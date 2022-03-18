Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after buying an additional 8,423,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $871.60 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $902.60 and a 200-day moving average of $932.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.32 billion, a PE ratio of 177.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $940.09.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.