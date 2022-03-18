Caliber Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,326. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.23 and a fifty-two week high of $184.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $437,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

