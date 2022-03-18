Caliber Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,925 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after purchasing an additional 86,445 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,169,767. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $252.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200-day moving average is $158.55.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.