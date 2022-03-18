AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 34,880 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating) by 142.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,540,000 after buying an additional 35,620 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth $1,088,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 243,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,816. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.81. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $18.16.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.