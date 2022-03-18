IAM Advisory LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,831 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.48.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

