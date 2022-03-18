McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 86,245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 212,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,671,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

