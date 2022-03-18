23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 3.50, but opened at 3.86. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.83, with a volume of 812 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.42.

23andMe ( NASDAQ:ME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 56.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,776,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $10,484,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

