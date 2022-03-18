Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Short Interest Update

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,720,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWM. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,598,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,671,000 after acquiring an additional 74,973 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,175,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502,535 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,685,000 after acquiring an additional 561,589 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HWM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 2,161,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,354. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.03. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $36.68.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

