Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Short Interest Up 21.4% in February

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 668,900 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 551,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:IPOF traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 35,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,879. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,768,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,707,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,237,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

