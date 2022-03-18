Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) Short Interest Up 21.8% in February

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

PBLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Panbela Therapeutics from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Panbela Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.84. 20,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,809. Panbela Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Panbela Therapeutics by 941.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 196,349 shares during the period. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.