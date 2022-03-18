AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.99. The stock had a trading volume of 246,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,450. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $114.87 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average of $132.20.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

