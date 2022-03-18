Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
VCSA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.
Vacasa Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
