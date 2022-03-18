Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Issues Earnings Results

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vacasa updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

VCSA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,597. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96. Vacasa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Vacasa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,190,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vacasa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,780,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Vacasa in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Vacasa provides vacation rental management platform principally in North America. Vacasa, formerly known as TPG Pace Solutions Corp., is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

