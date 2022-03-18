ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $16.62

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $17.14. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 435,045 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVXY. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

