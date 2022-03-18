XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $24.97

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.97, but opened at $25.57. XPeng shares last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 34,552 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America boosted their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.16.

The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.04. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.39 and a beta of 6.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 605,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 170,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 39,141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $1,387,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in XPeng by 13.5% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in XPeng by 29.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

