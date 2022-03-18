Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Gap Down to $44.63

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.63, but opened at $43.20. Lovesac shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 49 shares changing hands.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, raised their price target on Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 13,850 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $943,877.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,001 over the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 38.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 16,480 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 15.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 13.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 116,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,373,000 after purchasing an additional 84,340 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $6,665,000.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

