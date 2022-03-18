AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 201.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 33,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 79,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

ITOT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.89. 34,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,660,160. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $88.45 and a one year high of $108.15.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.