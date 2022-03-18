Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.100-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.28 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

NYSE PRGO traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $38.53. The company had a trading volume of 755,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

