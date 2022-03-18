AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 3,344 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 373,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 863,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.74. 5,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,634. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $176.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

