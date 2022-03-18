SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SQZ Biotechnologies by 96.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

