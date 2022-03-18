SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. SQZ Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 51.18% and a negative net margin of 432.38%.
Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,776. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $16.17.
Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Sunday, December 12th.
About SQZ Biotechnologies (Get Rating)
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
