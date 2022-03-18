Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 9,173 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 646,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.1% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $39,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 86,946,546 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% in the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,662,703 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $109,946,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $65,214,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 18,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.85. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.