Analysts Expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.16). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CLBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,690. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,885 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

