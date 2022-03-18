Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 550 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,710 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.85.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.99. 12,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,089. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.19. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

