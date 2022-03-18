YFValue Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million (YFV)

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About YFValue

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

