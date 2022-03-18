Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.
OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 61,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.
About Deutsche Lufthansa (Get Rating)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.