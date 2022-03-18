Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a €5.50 ($6.04) price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Barclays boosted their target price on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.70 ($6.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.87. 61,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

