AdvisorNet Financial Inc Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 47,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period.

IJT traded up $1.85 on Friday, reaching $126.84. 77,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,787. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

