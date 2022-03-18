Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target stock traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.40. 15,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,609,394. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.62. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $176.68 and a 1-year high of $268.98.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

