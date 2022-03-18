Wealth Architects LLC Has $43.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,904 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $43,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

