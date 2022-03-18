AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 4,224 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,653,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.