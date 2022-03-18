AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 393 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.23.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $168.11. 2,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.05. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.85 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.