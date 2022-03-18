eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EFTR stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.34. 60,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Ehrlich acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $70,370 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFTR. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $33.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

