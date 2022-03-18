Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of VIRX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 10,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,970. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.78 and a quick ratio of 15.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

VIRX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares during the period. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viracta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.