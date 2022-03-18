Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,554,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar has a twelve month low of $79.52 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $142.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Lennar by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 74,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Lennar by 146.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 11,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

