Contrasting MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD)

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) and Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MEI Pharma and Endonovo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MEI Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Endonovo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

MEI Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.20, suggesting a potential upside of 439.68%. Given MEI Pharma’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than Endonovo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares MEI Pharma and Endonovo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MEI Pharma -123.86% -83.20% -21.79% Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.9% of MEI Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of MEI Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MEI Pharma and Endonovo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MEI Pharma $25.53 million 9.85 -$50.58 million ($0.59) -3.20 Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.12 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A

Endonovo Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MEI Pharma.

Summary

MEI Pharma beats Endonovo Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MEI Pharma (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor, Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor, and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

