Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Down 19.2% in February

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $27.12. 720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $32.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

