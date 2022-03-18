Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lessened by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $69,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 763,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,101,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 48,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 148,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,313. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.63. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.11 and a twelve month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

