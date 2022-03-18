AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,867 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,884,000. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Juniper Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,463 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,715,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,214,000 after acquiring an additional 901,529 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,095,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831,399 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 235.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,096,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,517,000 after buying an additional 769,703 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.93. 45,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181,876. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.