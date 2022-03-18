AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 3,017 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $9,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 601,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,219,000 after buying an additional 209,190 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 640.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,137,000 after buying an additional 88,766 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,537,000 after buying an additional 415,452 shares during the period.

VT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.71. 26,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,223,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.29. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $93.19 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

