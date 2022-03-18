AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 173,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 271,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

