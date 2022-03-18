AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 173,741 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 231.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The stock had a trading volume of 271,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,991,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.