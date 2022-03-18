HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for HF Sinclair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is ($0.05). HF Sinclair reported earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HF Sinclair will report full year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HF Sinclair.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DINO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,053. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

