Short Interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Decreases By 17.8%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 315 ($4.10) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 270 ($3.51) to GBX 230 ($2.99) in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.90) to GBX 350 ($4.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 948.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,401,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after buying an additional 1,268,177 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 1,586.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 598,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 763.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.58. 31,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,950. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.13. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

